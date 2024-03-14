Latham Group Inc (SWIM) Stock is expected to generate profits in the near future

BofA Securities lowered the price target for the Latham Group Inc (NASDAQ:SWIM) stock from “a Buy” to “an Underperform”. The rating was released on Mar-14-24, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 14, 2022 by Barclays that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to an Equal weight with a price target of $5 for SWIM stock. The research report from Stifel has initiated the stock to Hold, with a price target set at $3. The stock was downgraded by Goldman, who disclosed in a research note on July 13, 2022, from Neutral to Sell and set the price objective to $5.50. In their research brief published November 11, 2021, BofA Securities analysts upgraded the Latham Group Inc stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $27.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.06, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.11, which implies that the company surprised the market by 183.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.01. This is an average of 7 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.02 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.05. According to 8 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $130.47M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $141M and a low estimate of $117.1M.