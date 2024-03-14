Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH) Stock Has More Upside Than Fundamentals Suggest

Citigroup raised the price target for the Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on February 16, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on October 24, 2023 by Cantor Fitzgerald that resumed the stock to an Overweight with a price target of $35 for LBPH stock. The research report from B. Riley Securities has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $13. The stock was initiated by Evercore ISI, who disclosed in a research note on April 07, 2021, to Outperform and set the price objective to $35. In their research brief published April 06, 2021, Guggenheim analysts initiated the Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $27.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.62 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.6, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.02, which implies that the company surprised the market by -3.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.5. This is an average of 6 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.37 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.67.