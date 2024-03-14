PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) stock Posted Operating Margin of 22.83 percent in Last Year: Is Admissible?

Jefferies raised the price target for the PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) stock from “a Hold” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on March 11, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from UBS has resumed the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $137. The stock was upgraded by Goldman, who disclosed in a research note on August 30, 2023, from Neutral to Buy and set the price objective to $129. In their research brief published April 25, 2023, Goldman analysts downgraded the PDD Holdings Inc ADR stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $93.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $1.22, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.41, which implies that the company surprised the market by 33.60%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is $1.6. This is an average of 12 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $1.93 and the low earnings per share estimate is $1.21. According to 19 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $11.03B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $12.42B and a low estimate of $8.4B.