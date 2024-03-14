Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) stock Reported Profit Margin of -10.47 percent in Last Year: Is Defensible?

Piper Sandler raised the price target for the Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) stock from “an Underweight” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on December 13, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 07, 2023 by Stephens that upgraded the stock from an Equal-weight to an Overweight with a price target of $46 for QTWO stock. The research report from Canaccord Genuity has upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy, with a price target set at $40. The stock was upgraded by Robert W. Baird, who disclosed in a research note on July 24, 2023, from Neutral to Outperform and set the price objective to $39. In their research brief published July 12, 2023, Goldman analysts initiated the Q2 Holdings Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $38.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.2 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.25, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.05, which implies that the company surprised the market by -20.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.27. This is an average of 11 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.31 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.19. According to 15 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $163.62M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $164.7M and a low estimate of $162.65M.