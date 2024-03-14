Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) Stock Reported EPS of $0.63 in Last Quarter

The Benchmark Company raised the price target for the Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on January 11, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 14, 2023 by Wells Fargo that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to an Equal weight with a price target of $32 for RRC stock. The research report from JP Morgan has downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight, with a price target set at $32. The stock was upgraded by Raymond James, who disclosed in a research note on October 24, 2023, from Mkt Perform to Outperform and set the price objective to $41. In their research brief published October 11, 2023, Bernstein analysts initiated the Range Resources Corp stock to Mkt Perform with a price target of $32.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.48, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.15, which implies that the company surprised the market by 31.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.59. This is an average of 18 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.92 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.4. According to 13 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $680.49M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $744M and a low estimate of $612.42M.