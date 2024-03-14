Risks and Returns of Outbrain Inc (OB) Stock

B. Riley Securities raised the price target for the Outbrain Inc (NASDAQ:OB) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on June 22, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 16, 2022 by Needham that reiterated the stock to a Buy with a price target of $4.50 for OB stock. The research report from Citigroup has initiated the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $4. The stock was downgraded by Jefferies, who disclosed in a research note on November 11, 2022, from Buy to Hold and set the price objective to $4. In their research brief published May 13, 2022, Evercore ISI analysts downgraded the Outbrain Inc stock from Outperform to In-line with a price target of $9.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.08, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.01, which implies that the company surprised the market by 12.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.13. This is an average of 3 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.1 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.15. According to 2 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $219.03M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $220.2M and a low estimate of $217.87M.