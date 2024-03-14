Risks and Returns of RH (RH) Stock

Telsey Advisory Group lowered the price target for the RH (NYSE:RH) stock to “a Market perform”. The rating was released on December 08, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 05, 2023 by Telsey Advisory Group that reiterated the stock to a Market perform with a price target of $325 for RH stock. The research report from Loop Capital has downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target set at $300. The stock was downgraded by Jefferies, who disclosed in a research note on March 06, 2023, from Buy to Hold and set the price objective to $298. In their research brief published February 06, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group analysts downgraded the RH stock from Outperform to Market Perform with a price target of $330.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.42 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.95, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$1.37, which implies that the company surprised the market by -144.20%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Jan 2024) is $1.67. This is an average of 18 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $2.74 and the low earnings per share estimate is $1.03. According to 16 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $777.48M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $809M and a low estimate of $757.03M.