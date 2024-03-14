The Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT) Stock expansion path ahead

Stifel lowered the price target for the Cognyte Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CGNT) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on September 29, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on June 29, 2022 by Evercore ISI that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to an In-line with a price target of $5 for CGNT stock. In their research brief published December 22, 2021, Wedbush analysts downgraded the Cognyte Software Ltd stock from Outperform to Neutral with a price target of $17.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.01, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.33, which implies that the company surprised the market by 3,300.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Jan 2024) is -$0.27. This is an average of 2 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.25 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.29. According to 2 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $80.11M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $81.21M and a low estimate of $79M.