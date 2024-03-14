The idea of catching TREX Co., Inc. (TREX) Stock might be a good one

JP Morgan raised the price target for the TREX Co., Inc. (NYSE:TREX) stock from “an Underweight” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on December 14, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 13, 2023 by Barclays that downgraded the stock from an Equal weight to an Underweight with a price target of $74 for TREX stock. The stock was initiated by Goldman, who disclosed in a research note on October 03, 2023, to Buy and set the price objective to $78. In their research brief published August 25, 2023, Citigroup analysts initiated the TREX Co., Inc. stock to Neutral with a price target of $72.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.2 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.19, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.01, which implies that the company surprised the market by 5.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.71. This is an average of 19 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.79 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.64. According to 19 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $365.68M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $370.01M and a low estimate of $360.08M.