Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock Reported EPS of $0.19 in Last Quarter

Noble Capital Markets raised the price target for the Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ:VRA) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on June 16, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Telsey Advisory Group has reiterated the stock to Market Perform, with a price target set at $7. The stock was upgraded by Cowen, who disclosed in a research note on December 17, 2019, from Market Perform to Outperform and set the price objective to $14. In their research brief published September 05, 2019, Telsey Advisory Group analysts reiterated the Vera Bradley Inc stock to Market Perform with a price target of $10.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.09, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.1, which implies that the company surprised the market by 111.10%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Jan 2024) is $0.14. This is an average of 2 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.16 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.13. According to 2 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $136.05M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $137M and a low estimate of $135.11M.