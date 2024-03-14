What Are the Chances of BBB Foods Inc (TBBB) Stock Making a Comeback?

Scotiabank raised the price target for the BBB Foods Inc (NYSE:TBBB) stock to “a Sector outperform”. The rating was released on March 12, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from UBS has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $26. The stock was initiated by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on March 05, 2024, to Equal-Weight and set the price objective to $22. In their research brief published March 05, 2024, BofA Securities analysts initiated the BBB Foods Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $26.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0. This is an average of 1 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $761.7M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $761.7M and a low estimate of $761.7M.