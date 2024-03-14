Where are Investors’ Sentiments? Rapid7 Inc (RPD) Stock

UBS raised the price target for the Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on January 29, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 09, 2024 by Citigroup that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Buy with a price target of $65 for RPD stock. The research report from Susquehanna has initiated the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $55. The stock was upgraded by Wolfe Research, who disclosed in a research note on November 03, 2023, from Peer Perform to Outperform and set the price objective to $56. In their research brief published July 06, 2023, UBS analysts initiated the Rapid7 Inc stock to Neutral with a price target of $50.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.48, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.24, which implies that the company surprised the market by 50.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.54. This is an average of 21 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.57 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.52. According to 20 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $204.03M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $205.03M and a low estimate of $203.15M.