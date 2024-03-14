Why Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Stock up 0.77% in Last Week?

Deutsche Bank raised the price target for the Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on January 30, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 21, 2023 by Morgan Stanley that downgraded the stock from an Equal-weight to an Underweight with a price target of $18 for HIW stock. The research report from BofA Securities has downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, with a price target set at $20. The stock was downgraded by Wells Fargo, who disclosed in a research note on August 30, 2023, from Overweight to Equal Weight and set the price objective to $22. In their research brief published March 09, 2023, Morgan Stanley analysts downgraded the Highwoods Properties, Inc. stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight with a price target of $26.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.26, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.1, which implies that the company surprised the market by 38.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.18. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.29 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.13. According to 6 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $206.78M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $208M and a low estimate of $205.66M.