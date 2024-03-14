Why Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Increased 8.69 percent in recent Trade?

ROTH MKM raised the price target for the Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ:OTRK) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on December 05, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on August 20, 2021 by Cowen that downgraded the stock from a Market perform to an Underperform with a price target of $9 for OTRK stock. The research report from B. Riley Securities has downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, with a price target set at $15. In their research brief published March 02, 2021, Cowen analysts downgraded the Ontrak Inc stock from Outperform to Market Perform with a price target of $35.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$3.72 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$4.26, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.54, which implies that the company surprised the market by 12.70%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2022) is $0. This is an average of 0 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $2.51M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $3M and a low estimate of $3M.