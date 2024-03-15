A fresh round of sideways trading continues for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO) Stock.

BofA Securities lowered the price target for the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE:ZTO) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on November 07, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on April 25, 2023 by Goldman that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Buy with a price target of $42 for ZTO stock. The stock was upgraded by JP Morgan, who disclosed in a research note on August 19, 2022, from Neutral to Overweight and set the price objective to $35. In their research brief published November 18, 2021, Macquarie analysts upgraded the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR stock from Neutral to Outperform with a price target of $40.20.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.38, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.01, which implies that the company surprised the market by 2.60%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is $0.37. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.38 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.35. According to 7 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.52B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.56B and a low estimate of $1.46B.