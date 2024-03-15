A good growth outlook is seen for Verint Systems, Inc. (VRNT) Stock by analysts

Oppenheimer raised the price target for the Verint Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Perform”. The rating was released on September 07, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on September 07, 2023 by Evercore ISI that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to an In-line with a price target of $28 for VRNT stock. The research report from Jefferies has downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target set at $40. The stock was downgraded by Goldman, who disclosed in a research note on April 12, 2022, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $57. In their research brief published September 01, 2021, Cowen analysts initiated the Verint Systems, Inc. stock to Outperform with a price target of $75.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.57, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.08, which implies that the company surprised the market by 14.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Jan 2024) is $0.97. This is an average of 7 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.99 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.9. According to 7 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $263.12M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $268M and a low estimate of $253M.