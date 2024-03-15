Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) stock is trading -33.48 percent below its 52-week high

Desjardins raised the price target for the Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) stock from “a Sell” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on March 11, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 08, 2024 by BMO Capital Markets that upgraded the stock from a Market perform to an Outperform with a price target of $7.50 for AQN stock. The research report from BofA Securities has downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, with a price target set at $8.50. The stock was downgraded by CIBC, who disclosed in a research note on April 17, 2023, from Sector Outperform to Neutral and set the price objective to $10. In their research brief published February 16, 2023, BofA Securities analysts upgraded the Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp stock from Underperform to Buy with a price target of $9.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.14, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.02, which implies that the company surprised the market by 14.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.17. This is an average of 7 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.21 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.13. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $749.53M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $749.53M and a low estimate of $749.53M.