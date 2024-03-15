Analyzing Owens Corning’s (OC) Stock earnings per share and revenue

Evercore ISI lowered the price target for the Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) stock from “an Outperform” to “an In-line”. The rating was released on February 15, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 12, 2024 by Barclays that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to an Equal weight with a price target of $160 for OC stock. The research report from JP Morgan has reiterated the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $161. The stock was upgraded by Deutsche Bank, who disclosed in a research note on December 08, 2023, from Hold to Buy and set the price objective to $180. In their research brief published October 17, 2023, Wells Fargo analysts initiated the Owens Corning stock to Equal Weight with a price target of $143.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.21 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $2.85, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.36, which implies that the company surprised the market by 12.60%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $3.05. This is an average of 15 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $3.17 and the low earnings per share estimate is $2.9. According to 16 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $2.27B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $2.31B and a low estimate of $2.24B.