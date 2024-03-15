Analyzing Under Armour Inc’s (UAA) Stock earnings per share and revenue

Exane BNP Paribas raised the price target for the Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on March 14, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 14, 2024 by Evercore ISI that downgraded the stock from an In-line to an Underperform with a price target of $7 for UAA stock. The research report from Truist has initiated the stock to Hold, with a price target set at $8. The stock was initiated by Evercore ISI, who disclosed in a research note on November 07, 2023, to In-line and set the price objective to $8. In their research brief published June 23, 2023, Wells Fargo analysts downgraded the Under Armour Inc stock from Overweight to Equal Weight with a price target of $8.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.11, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.08, which implies that the company surprised the market by 72.70%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.08. This is an average of 21 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.14 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.06. According to 21 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.33B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.36B and a low estimate of $1.31B.