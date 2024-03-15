Are there any attempts to gain ground? Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Stock

Argus raised the price target for the Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) stock from “a Hold” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on March 14, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 11, 2023 by Morgan Stanley that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to an Equal-weight with a price target of $25 for MRO stock. The research report from Goldman has upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral, with a price target set at $25. The stock was initiated by UBS, who disclosed in a research note on April 19, 2023, to Buy and set the price objective to $33. In their research brief published March 23, 2023, Citigroup analysts upgraded the Marathon Oil Corporation stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $27.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.63, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.06, which implies that the company surprised the market by 9.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.55. This is an average of 18 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.78 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.44. According to 14 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.54B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.62B and a low estimate of $1.36B.