Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc (AY) Stock is poised for a successful quarter

Raymond James lowered the price target for the Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc (NASDAQ:AY) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Mkt perform”. The rating was released on October 26, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from National Bank Financial has upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform, with a price target set at $31. The stock was initiated by National Bank Financial, who disclosed in a research note on April 11, 2023, to Sector Perform and set the price objective to $31. In their research brief published March 08, 2023, BofA Securities analysts upgraded the Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $32.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.21, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.23, which implies that the company surprised the market by 109.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.12. This is an average of 5 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.05 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.3. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $236.27M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $247M and a low estimate of $220.8M.