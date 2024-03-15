BofA Securities Assigned “a Buy” Rating to Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA) Stock

BofA Securities raised the price target for the Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on January 05, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 14, 2023 by Wells Fargo that upgraded the stock from an Equal weight to an Overweight with a price target of $30 for CTRA stock. The research report from UBS has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $31. The stock was upgraded by Citigroup, who disclosed in a research note on December 11, 2023, from Neutral to Buy and set the price objective to $30. In their research brief published October 24, 2023, Raymond James analysts upgraded the Coterra Energy Inc stock from Mkt Perform to Outperform with a price target of $34.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.55, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.03, which implies that the company surprised the market by -5.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.44. This is an average of 19 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.64 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.31. According to 14 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.44B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.62B and a low estimate of $1.31B.