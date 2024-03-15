Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Stock offers help to cash-strapped investors

Compass Point raised the price target for the Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on January 08, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 03, 2024 by Evercore ISI that downgraded the stock from an In-line to an Underperform with a price target of $111 for CFR stock. The research report from Citigroup has initiated the stock to Sell, with a price target set at $94. The stock was upgraded by UBS, who disclosed in a research note on August 25, 2023, from Sell to Neutral and set the price objective to $100. In their research brief published May 16, 2023, Morgan Stanley analysts downgraded the Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight with a price target of $121.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $2.02, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.47, which implies that the company surprised the market by -23.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $2.14. This is an average of 16 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $2.34 and the low earnings per share estimate is $1.97. According to 9 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $517.13M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $529.7M and a low estimate of $492.52M.