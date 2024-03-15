Does Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) Stock Really Excited You?

Raymond James raised the price target for the Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) stock from “a Strong buy” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on January 30, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on July 07, 2022 by Raymond James that upgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Strong buy with a price target of $35 for PPBI stock. The research report from Stephens has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight, with a price target set at $45. The stock was downgraded by Raymond James, who disclosed in a research note on October 07, 2021, from Strong Buy to Outperform and set the price objective to $47. In their research brief published May 26, 2021, Wedbush analysts initiated the Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. stock to Neutral with a price target of $48.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.48, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.03, which implies that the company surprised the market by 6.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.47. This is an average of 7 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.52 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.42. According to 7 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $149.16M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $163.55M and a low estimate of $144M.