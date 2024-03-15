How Veris Residential Inc (VRE) Stock converts water flow into cash flow

JP Morgan lowered the price target for the Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE) stock to “an Underweight”. The rating was released on October 25, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on July 27, 2023 by Evercore ISI that upgraded the stock from an In-line to an Outperform with a price target of $19 for VRE stock. The research report from Deutsche Bank has upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy, with a price target set at $19. The stock was upgraded by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on November 14, 2022, from Underperform to Neutral and set the price objective to $18.

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.06 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.11, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.05, which implies that the company surprised the market by 45.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.03. This is an average of 1 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.03 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.03. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $69M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $73.4M and a low estimate of $66.74M.