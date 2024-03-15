Invesco Ltd (IVZ) Stock at a key inflection point

TD Cowen raised the price target for the Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on January 04, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 14, 2023 by Keefe Bruyette that upgraded the stock from a Mkt perform to an Outperform with a price target of $20 for IVZ stock. The research report from BMO Capital Markets has resumed the stock to Market Perform, with a price target set at $21. The stock was initiated by Citigroup, who disclosed in a research note on May 19, 2023, to Neutral and set the price objective to $16. In their research brief published March 29, 2023, Credit Suisse analysts upgraded the Invesco Ltd stock from Underperform to Neutral with a price target of $15.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.4, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.07, which implies that the company surprised the market by 17.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.38. This is an average of 14 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.41 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.34. According to 9 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.09B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.12B and a low estimate of $1.06B.