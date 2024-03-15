Invest in Golar Lng (GLNG) Stock with the prospect of future returns

Citigroup raised the price target for the Golar Lng (NASDAQ:GLNG) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on September 25, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from BofA Securities has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $29. The stock was resumed by Jefferies, who disclosed in a research note on April 27, 2022, to Buy and set the price objective to $27. In their research brief published March 03, 2022, BofA Securities analysts upgraded the Golar Lng stock from Underperform to Neutral with a price target of $19.50.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.47, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.59, which implies that the company surprised the market by 125.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.34. This is an average of 3 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.38 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.29. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $79.19M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $94M and a low estimate of $64.31M.