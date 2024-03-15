Is Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) Stock A Better Investment Than Its Rivals?

Jefferies raised the price target for the Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on December 01, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from HSBC Securities has downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target set at $8. The stock was upgraded by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on March 24, 2022, from Neutral to Buy and set the price objective to $10. In their research brief published February 23, 2022, Credit Suisse analysts upgraded the Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc stock from Neutral to Outperform with a price target of $9.50.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.31, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.05, which implies that the company surprised the market by -16.10%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.2. This is an average of 1 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.2 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.2. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.04B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.04B and a low estimate of $1.04B.