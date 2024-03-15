Is Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) Stock a good value investment?

Mizuho raised the price target for the Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CHK) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on January 12, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 12, 2024 by Citigroup that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Buy with a price target of $95 for CHK stock. The research report from Mizuho has downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, with a price target set at $96. The stock was downgraded by UBS, who disclosed in a research note on December 14, 2023, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $86.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.73, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.58, which implies that the company surprised the market by 79.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.88. This is an average of 16 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $1.43 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.18. According to 12 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.1B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.45B and a low estimate of $723.06M.