Is it possible to sustain this rally? Global Ship Lease Inc (GSL) Stock

Jefferies raised the price target for the Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on July 21, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Jefferies has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $18. The stock was initiated by B. Riley FBR, who disclosed in a research note on September 30, 2019, to Buy and set the price objective to $15. In their research brief published April 09, 2019, Clarksons Platou analysts initiated the Global Ship Lease Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $9.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.49 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $2.35, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.14, which implies that the company surprised the market by 6.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $2.26. This is an average of 3 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $2.38 and the low earnings per share estimate is $2.13. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $167.91M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $170.67M and a low estimate of $165.05M.