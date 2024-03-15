Is JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Stock a good investment?

Evercore ISI lowered the price target for the JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) stock from “an In-line” to “an Underperform”. The rating was released on August 17, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on May 31, 2022 by BMO Capital Markets that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Market perform with a price target of $30 for JBGS stock. The research report from Wolfe Research has downgraded the stock from Outperform to Peer Perform, with a price target set at $26. The stock was initiated by Wolfe Research, who disclosed in a research note on January 05, 2022, to Outperform and set the price objective to $37. In their research brief published July 12, 2021, BMO Capital Markets analysts initiated the JBG SMITH Properties stock to Outperform with a price target of $40.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.35 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.2, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.15, which implies that the company surprised the market by -75.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.22. This is an average of 1 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.22 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.22. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $144.51M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $144.51M and a low estimate of $144.51M.