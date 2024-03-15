It’s Better to Hope for Prosperity than Become Adversary: Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Stock

BTIG Research raised the price target for the Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on January 05, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on October 24, 2023 by Jefferies that upgraded the stock from a Hold to a Buy with a price target of $11 for GOGL stock. The research report from Jefferies has downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target set at $10. The stock was initiated by Jefferies, who disclosed in a research note on July 21, 2022, to Buy and set the price objective to $14. In their research brief published September 13, 2021, H.C. Wainwright analysts initiated the Golden Ocean Group Limited stock to Neutral with a price target of $13.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.27, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.02, which implies that the company surprised the market by 7.40%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.22. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.3 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.08. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $184.27M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $196M and a low estimate of $172.8M.