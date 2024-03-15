Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Stock Is Looking Attractive

Deutsche Bank raised the price target for the Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) stock from “a Hold” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on February 12, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 12, 2024 by RBC Capital Mkts that upgraded the stock from an Underperform to a Sector perform with a price target of $101 for MHK stock. The research report from Barclays has upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal Weight, with a price target set at $100. The stock was initiated by Wells Fargo, who disclosed in a research note on October 17, 2023, to Underweight and set the price objective to $85. In their research brief published April 11, 2023, Loop Capital analysts upgraded the Mohawk Industries, Inc. stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $115.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.96 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $1.86, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.1, which implies that the company surprised the market by 5.40%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $1.68. This is an average of 17 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $1.72 and the low earnings per share estimate is $1.6. According to 16 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $2.66B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $2.79B and a low estimate of $2.37B.