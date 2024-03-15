Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) stock is trading -21.73 percent below its 52-week high

Raymond James raised the price target for the Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) stock from “an Underperform” to “a Mkt perform”. The rating was released on November 09, 2021, according to finviz. The stock was downgraded by Barclays, who disclosed in a research note on January 22, 2019, from Equal Weight to Underweight and set the price objective to $6.

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.22, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.02, which implies that the company surprised the market by 9.10%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.2. This is an average of 2 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.2 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.2. According to 2 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $213.93M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $214.7M and a low estimate of $213.17M.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.29% within the last five trades and 3.38% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -8.32% in the last 6 months and -4.67% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. PSEC stock is trading at a margin of -1.21%, -5.20% and -7.83% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PSEC deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -21.73 percent below its 52-week high and 9.65 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -18.5. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Prospect Capital Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.28 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 7.65. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.58 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.62, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 26.74 percent of Prospect Capital Corporation shares are owned by insiders, and 9.93 percent are held by financial institutions. Van Dask Kristin Lea, the CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO at Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has bought 5,000 shares of firm on Mar 11 ’24 at a price of $5.44 against the total amount of $27200.0. In another inside trade, Eliasek M Grier, Chief Operating Officer of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) bought 10,000 shares of the firm on Dec 06 ’23 for a total worth of $56700.0 at a price of $5.67. An inside trade which took place on Dec 05 ’23, Chief Operating Officer of Prospect Capital Corporation Eliasek M Grier bought 10,000 shares of firm against total price of $56391.0 at the cost of $5.64 per share.