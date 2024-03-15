Regions Financial Corp. (RF) Stock Still Strong Despite Competition

Argus raised the price target for the Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on January 23, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 09, 2024 by Jefferies that upgraded the stock from a Hold to a Buy with a price target of $22 for RF stock. The research report from Evercore ISI has downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-line, with a price target set at $21. The stock was downgraded by Barclays, who disclosed in a research note on January 02, 2024, from Equal Weight to Underweight and set the price objective to $22. In their research brief published November 13, 2023, Odeon analysts downgraded the Regions Financial Corp. stock from Buy to Hold with a price target of $17.10.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.46, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.03, which implies that the company surprised the market by 6.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.46. This is an average of 22 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.5 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.41. According to 18 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.75B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.78B and a low estimate of $1.71B.