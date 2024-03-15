The future looks bright for WNS Holdings Limited ADR (WNS) Stock

Needham raised the price target for the WNS Holdings Limited ADR (NYSE:WNS) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on January 19, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from Robert W. Baird has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform, with a price target set at $86. The stock was downgraded by Robert W. Baird, who disclosed in a research note on February 26, 2021, from Outperform to Neutral and set the price objective to $82. In their research brief published July 17, 2020, Barrington Research analysts reiterated the WNS Holdings Limited ADR stock to Outperform with a price target of $71.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $1, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.18, which implies that the company surprised the market by 18.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $1.06. This is an average of 10 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $1.09 and the low earnings per share estimate is $1.05. According to 10 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $323.87M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $327.5M and a low estimate of $318.72M.