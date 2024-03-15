The growth of Tapestry Inc (TPR) Stock is expected to continue

Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target for the Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on March 06, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from Evercore ISI has upgraded the stock from In-line to Outperform, with a price target set at $50. The stock was resumed by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on December 12, 2023, to Equal-Weight and set the price objective to $38. In their research brief published November 07, 2023, Evercore ISI analysts initiated the Tapestry Inc stock to In-line with a price target of $30.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $1.46, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.17, which implies that the company surprised the market by 11.60%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.67. This is an average of 15 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.72 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.65. According to 13 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.5B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.52B and a low estimate of $1.49B.