The market value of Trinseo PLC (TSE) Stock is expected to soar in the coming months

Jefferies lowered the price target for the Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on October 04, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on August 11, 2022 by Deutsche Bank that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Hold with a price target of $34 for TSE stock. The research report from Deutsche Bank has resumed the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $60. The stock was upgraded by TD Securities, who disclosed in a research note on July 21, 2021, from Hold to Buy and set the price objective to $72. In their research brief published May 26, 2021, Morgan Stanley analysts resumed the Trinseo PLC stock to Equal-Weight with a price target of $67.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$2.99 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$1.33, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$1.66, which implies that the company surprised the market by -124.80%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$2.1. This is an average of 5 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$2.04 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$2.19. According to 2 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $857M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $864M and a low estimate of $850M.