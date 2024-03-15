The Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIST) Stock expansion path ahead

Jefferies lowered the price target for the Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIST) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on June 20, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on April 22, 2022 by Piper Sandler that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Overweight with a price target of $10 for MIST stock. The research report from H.C. Wainwright has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $20. The stock was upgraded by Oppenheimer, who disclosed in a research note on July 29, 2020, from Perform to Outperform and set the price objective to $18.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.35 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.38, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.03, which implies that the company surprised the market by 7.90%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$0.31. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.29 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.35.