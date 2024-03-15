There Is Nothing Like Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) Stock

Macquarie raised the price target for the Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BIDU) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on January 11, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from Morgan Stanley has upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight, with a price target set at $190. The stock was upgraded by Bernstein, who disclosed in a research note on May 01, 2023, from Mkt Perform to Outperform and set the price objective to $160. In their research brief published April 21, 2023, UBS analysts reiterated the Baidu Inc ADR stock to Buy with a price target of $180.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.05 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $2.49, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.56, which implies that the company surprised the market by 22.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $2.38. This is an average of 12 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $3.39 and the low earnings per share estimate is $1.72. According to 12 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $4.48B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $4.62B and a low estimate of $4.4B.