Trading Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) Stock is a good strategy

Jefferies raised the price target for the Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) stock from “an Underperform” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on March 11, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 02, 2024 by Jefferies that downgraded the stock from a Hold to an Underperform with a price target of $96 for CHH stock. The research report from JP Morgan has upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral, with a price target set at $115. The stock was initiated by HSBC Securities, who disclosed in a research note on October 23, 2023, to Hold and set the price objective to $131. In their research brief published September 25, 2023, Argus analysts initiated the Choice Hotels International, Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $145.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $1.34, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.1, which implies that the company surprised the market by 7.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $1.15. This is an average of 7 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $1.36 and the low earnings per share estimate is $1.07. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $345.64M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $355M and a low estimate of $340.1M.