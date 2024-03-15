What Are the Chances of Riskified Ltd (RSKD) Stock Making a Comeback?

DA Davidson raised the price target for the Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on February 05, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from UBS has downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, with a price target set at $5. The stock was initiated by UBS, who disclosed in a research note on October 20, 2023, to Buy and set the price objective to $5.75. In their research brief published March 10, 2023, Piper Sandler analysts upgraded the Riskified Ltd stock from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $8.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.03, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.04, which implies that the company surprised the market by 133.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.02. This is an average of 6 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.03 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0. According to 7 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $75.2M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $76M and a low estimate of $74.3M.