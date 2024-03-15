What are the chances of Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Stock turning the corner?

Janney raised the price target for the Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on March 01, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on October 02, 2023 by DA Davidson that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $22 for SASR stock. The research report from Stephens has initiated the stock to Equal-Weight, with a price target set at $28. The stock was resumed by Piper Sandler, who disclosed in a research note on December 05, 2022, to Neutral and set the price objective to $39. In their research brief published April 22, 2022, Keefe Bruyette analysts downgraded the Sandy Spring Bancorp stock from Outperform to Mkt Perform with a price target of $50.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.6 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.52, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.08, which implies that the company surprised the market by 15.40%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.45. This is an average of 5 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.49 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.43. According to 4 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $81.04M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $82M and a low estimate of $80.6M.