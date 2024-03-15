What’s best: jumping in or staying out? Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC) Stock

Seaport Research Partners raised the price target for the Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (NYSE:TMHC) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on January 22, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 12, 2024 by RBC Capital Mkts that upgraded the stock from a Sector perform to an Outperform with a price target of $57 for TMHC stock. The research report from Wedbush has downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral, with a price target set at $52. The stock was upgraded by Deutsche Bank, who disclosed in a research note on December 08, 2023, from Hold to Buy and set the price objective to $57. In their research brief published November 02, 2023, Seaport Research Partners analysts upgraded the Taylor Morrison Home Corp. stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $50.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $1.74, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.16, which implies that the company surprised the market by -9.20%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $1.6. This is an average of 7 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $1.66 and the low earnings per share estimate is $1.51. According to 8 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.65B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.68B and a low estimate of $1.62B.