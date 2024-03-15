Where are Investors’ Sentiments? OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) Stock

Piper Sandler lowered the price target for the OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) stock from “an Overweight” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on February 08, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 17, 2024 by Northland Capital that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Market perform with a price target of $49 for OMF stock. The research report from Deutsche Bank has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $68. The stock was initiated by Barclays, who disclosed in a research note on November 15, 2023, to Overweight and set the price objective to $51. In their research brief published November 01, 2023, TD Cowen analysts initiated the OneMain Holdings Inc stock to Outperform with a price target of $43.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $1.37, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.02, which implies that the company surprised the market by 1.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $1.45. This is an average of 15 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $1.69 and the low earnings per share estimate is $1.22. According to 7 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $985.08M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.1B and a low estimate of $880M.