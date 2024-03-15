Why Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (NASDAQ:PPC) Stock went up 38.99% in Last Year?

BMO Capital Markets raised the price target for the Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (NASDAQ:PPC) stock from “a Market perform” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on July 13, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from BMO Capital Markets has resumed the stock to Market Perform, with a price target set at $26. The stock was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets, who disclosed in a research note on March 10, 2022, from Market Perform to Outperform and set the price objective to $30. In their research brief published February 28, 2022, BofA Securities analysts resumed the Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. stock to Neutral with a price target of $28.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.4, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.19, which implies that the company surprised the market by 47.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.58. This is an average of 5 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.66 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.51. According to 4 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $4.44B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $4.6B and a low estimate of $4.25B.