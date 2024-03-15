Why Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Decreased -1.10 percent in recent Trade?

JP Morgan raised the price target for the Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA) stock from “an Underweight” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on March 08, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 12, 2024 by Piper Sandler that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Overweight with a price target of $19 for TEVA stock. The research report from Jefferies has upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy, with a price target set at $14. The stock was upgraded by Piper Sandler, who disclosed in a research note on January 03, 2024, from Underweight to Neutral and set the price objective to $12. In their research brief published December 18, 2023, HSBC Securities analysts initiated the Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR stock to Buy with a price target of $13.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $1 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.77, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.23, which implies that the company surprised the market by 29.90%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.52. This is an average of 7 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.57 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.47. According to 7 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $3.76B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $3.86B and a low estimate of $3.66B.