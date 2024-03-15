Will Earnings Beat Estimates? Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Stock

BofA Securities raised the price target for the Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) stock from “an Underperform” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on February 27, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 04, 2024 by Evercore ISI that upgraded the stock from an Underperform to an In-line with a price target of $45 for SFM stock. The research report from Goldman has upgraded the stock from Sell to Buy, with a price target set at $49. The stock was downgraded by Deutsche Bank, who disclosed in a research note on July 25, 2023, from Buy to Hold and set the price objective to $42. In their research brief published April 20, 2023, Evercore ISI analysts initiated the Sprouts Farmers Market Inc stock to Underperform with a price target of $29.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.45, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.04, which implies that the company surprised the market by 8.90%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $1. This is an average of 13 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $1.02 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.98. According to 13 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.85B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.86B and a low estimate of $1.82B.