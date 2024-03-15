Would ChampionX Corp. (CHX) Stock like to attract the attention of traders?

Piper Sandler lowered the price target for the ChampionX Corp. (NASDAQ:CHX) stock from “an Overweight” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on January 08, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on October 17, 2023 by Barclays that upgraded the stock from an Equal weight to an Overweight with a price target of $42 for CHX stock. The research report from CapitalOne has initiated the stock to Overweight, with a price target set at $40. The stock was downgraded by Barclays, who disclosed in a research note on October 06, 2022, from Overweight to Equal Weight and set the price objective to $28. In their research brief published August 25, 2022, The Benchmark Company analysts initiated the ChampionX Corp. stock to Buy with a price target of $32.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.44, which indicates the company missed its estimate by $0, which implies that the company surprised the market by 0.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.42. This is an average of 8 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.45 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.39. According to 8 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $922.05M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $930M and a low estimate of $915.4M.