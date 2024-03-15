Would On Holding AG (ONON) Stock like to attract the attention of traders?

Redburn Atlantic raised the price target for the On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on March 07, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from Evercore ISI has initiated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $38. The stock was initiated by Redburn Atlantic, who disclosed in a research note on October 24, 2023, to Overweight and set the price objective to $33. In their research brief published October 09, 2023, Robert W. Baird analysts upgraded the On Holding AG stock from Neutral to Outperform with a price target of $33.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.07 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.13, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.2, which implies that the company surprised the market by -153.80%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.17. This is an average of 12 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.22 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.13. According to 15 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $565.77M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $568.74M and a low estimate of $564.06M.